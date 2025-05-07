Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
Phil and Elsie : Best Friends
A portrait headshot of Elsie and myself, took with my Sony A6700 by Mario.
Studio style portrait, shot under studio lights at camera club last night
7th May 2025
7th May 25
10
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3539
photos
124
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
6th May 2025 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
studio
,
pup
,
puppy
,
selfie
,
whippet
,
studio lighting
Pat Knowles
ace
They say your dogs sometimes look like their owners! Elsie looks nothing like you Phil ….shes a very gentle looking girl with an elegant face! You looking nothing like a girl with a gentle face! 🤣🤣. Lovely photo of the pair of you!
May 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I'm still getting to grips with my A6700, so different to Pentax.
Love this portrait of you both
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
LOL Pat , I cannot compare with a beautiful whippet 😀📷🐾🦮
May 7th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I love that Elsie went to camera club with you! It's a beautiful shot of the two of you. :)
May 7th, 2025
julia
ace
Nice portrait of the two of you..
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jackie , they eye focus is really cool , although it can jump around a bit in a crowd . I love my A6700 and A6000
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@robz
Rob , Elsie likes an adventure . Thank you for your kind words
May 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a fabulous portrait of the two of you!
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , I like it :)
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@julzmaioro
Julia thank you so much
May 7th, 2025
365 Project
close
Love this portrait of you both