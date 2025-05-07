Previous
Phil and Elsie : Best Friends by phil_howcroft
84 / 365

Phil and Elsie : Best Friends

A portrait headshot of Elsie and myself, took with my Sony A6700 by Mario.

Studio style portrait, shot under studio lights at camera club last night
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Pat Knowles ace
They say your dogs sometimes look like their owners! Elsie looks nothing like you Phil ….shes a very gentle looking girl with an elegant face! You looking nothing like a girl with a gentle face! 🤣🤣. Lovely photo of the pair of you!
May 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I'm still getting to grips with my A6700, so different to Pentax.

Love this portrait of you both
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat LOL Pat , I cannot compare with a beautiful whippet 😀📷🐾🦮
May 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I love that Elsie went to camera club with you! It's a beautiful shot of the two of you. :)
May 7th, 2025  
julia ace
Nice portrait of the two of you..
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie , they eye focus is really cool , although it can jump around a bit in a crowd . I love my A6700 and A6000
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@robz Rob , Elsie likes an adventure . Thank you for your kind words
May 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a fabulous portrait of the two of you!
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , I like it :)
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@julzmaioro Julia thank you so much
May 7th, 2025  
