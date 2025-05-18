Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal
This is an extra photo to strangers number 471.
It shows Ghazi and Talal walking towards me, giving the story context.
Main strangers shot here ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-05-18
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3548
photos
125
followers
101
following
Tags
buildings
,
smiles
,
architecture
,
students
,
portraits
,
university
,
nottingham
,
100 strangers
,
university campus
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Zilli~
ace
Interesting architecture
May 18th, 2025
