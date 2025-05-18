Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal by phil_howcroft
85 / 365

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal

This is an extra photo to strangers number 471.

It shows Ghazi and Talal walking towards me, giving the story context.

Main strangers shot here ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-05-18
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Interesting architecture
May 18th, 2025  
