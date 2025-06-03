Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 (extra photo) : No. 473 : Leon by phil_howcroft
86 / 365

100 Strangers : Round 5 (extra photo) : No. 473 : Leon

This is an extra photo of Leon, stranger 473, adding more to his story.

3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fantastic angle and background. Like this one a lot
June 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Leon should add this one to his promo package for sure!
June 3rd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely shot Phil!
June 3rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
June 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Well captured with the mural background.
June 4th, 2025  
