100 Strangers : Round 5 (extra photo) : No. 473 : Leon
This is an extra photo of Leon, stranger 473, adding more to his story.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
15
5
1
ILCE-6700
3rd June 2025 1:25pm
running
urban
jogging
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic angle and background. Like this one a lot
June 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Leon should add this one to his promo package for sure!
June 3rd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nicely shot Phil!
June 3rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous!
June 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Well captured with the mural background.
June 4th, 2025
