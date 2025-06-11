Previous
I Shoot Film : Playa Cala Mesquida by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Playa Cala Mesquida

I shoot 35mm Film. In This case Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G. A 45 years old camera that I bought in 1980.

The Playa
Phil Howcroft

Great shot of the lady in red,as she walks along the sea's edge.
June 11th, 2025  
Nice pop of colour!
June 11th, 2025  
Very nice!
June 11th, 2025  
