87 / 365
I Shoot Film : Playa Cala Mesquida
I shoot 35mm Film. In This case Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G. A 45 years old camera that I bought in 1980.
The Playa
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
vintage
35mm
minolta
mallorca
i shoot film
minolta hi-matic g
Beryl Lloyd
Great shot of the lady in red,as she walks along the sea's edge.
June 11th, 2025
Zilli~
Nice pop of colour!
June 11th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
Very nice!
June 11th, 2025
