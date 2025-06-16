Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
88 / 365
Art Deco : The Models
I went on a photoshoot today at Hodsock Priory, Notts.
20 photographers were split into groups of 4 and we rotated around 5 rooms in the hall. Each containing a professional model.
This is my final shot of the day, all five models posing for a group photoshoot.
I took far too many photos, the best of which will appear on my photostream over the next few days
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3574
photos
123
followers
101
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Latest from all albums
3481
87
3482
3483
3484
3485
88
3486
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th June 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dress
,
model
,
pose
,
art deco
,
photoshoot
Dixie Goode
ace
I’m not sure there is such a thing as too many photos when you have such fun models. This is great.
June 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful set-up and capture !
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close