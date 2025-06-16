Art Deco : The Models

I went on a photoshoot today at Hodsock Priory, Notts.



20 photographers were split into groups of 4 and we rotated around 5 rooms in the hall. Each containing a professional model.



This is my final shot of the day, all five models posing for a group photoshoot.



I took far too many photos, the best of which will appear on my photostream over the next few days

