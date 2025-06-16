Previous
Art Deco : The Models by phil_howcroft
Art Deco : The Models

I went on a photoshoot today at Hodsock Priory, Notts.

20 photographers were split into groups of 4 and we rotated around 5 rooms in the hall. Each containing a professional model.

This is my final shot of the day, all five models posing for a group photoshoot.

I took far too many photos, the best of which will appear on my photostream over the next few days
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

Dixie Goode ace
I’m not sure there is such a thing as too many photos when you have such fun models. This is great.
June 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful set-up and capture !
June 16th, 2025  
