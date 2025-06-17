Previous
Sarah Looking elegant in her Art Decor Dress by phil_howcroft
89 / 365

Sarah Looking elegant in her Art Decor Dress

This is Sarah, one of the models from the Art Decor photoshoot I went to yesterday at Hodsock Priory, Notts

I asked her to walk through the ballroom thought the double doors (a frame within a frame) and be met with natural light from an open door.

You may recognise Sarah from my photostream, she visited our camera club a few weeks ago for a "model night"
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Elegance personified 💕
June 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , I took too many photos , so it's difficult to select the best . BTW Sarah is a forensic scientist for the Police , she does modelling part time !
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact