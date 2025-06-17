Sarah Looking elegant in her Art Decor Dress

This is Sarah, one of the models from the Art Decor photoshoot I went to yesterday at Hodsock Priory, Notts



I asked her to walk through the ballroom thought the double doors (a frame within a frame) and be met with natural light from an open door.



You may recognise Sarah from my photostream, she visited our camera club a few weeks ago for a "model night"

