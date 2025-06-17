Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
Sarah Looking elegant in her Art Decor Dress
This is Sarah, one of the models from the Art Decor photoshoot I went to yesterday at Hodsock Priory, Notts
I asked her to walk through the ballroom thought the double doors (a frame within a frame) and be met with natural light from an open door.
You may recognise Sarah from my photostream, she visited our camera club a few weeks ago for a "model night"
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
dress
model
elegant
modelshoot
art decor
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Elegance personified 💕
June 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , I took too many photos , so it's difficult to select the best . BTW Sarah is a forensic scientist for the Police , she does modelling part time !
June 17th, 2025
