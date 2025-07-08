Previous
Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth
Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth

This is me and my best friend, I often say my only friend, on our walk alongside the River Derwent on the Chatsworth Estate.

We went on an open top bus tour of the Peak District. The weather was sunny, but cool, with temperatures about 19c / 20c, so we decided it was OK to take Elsie.

She liked the open top bus, her ears flapped as she looked over the side of the bus at the beautiful scenery

Note I have a film camera in my right hand, a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G, that I bought in 1980
Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! I'm sure Elsie enjoyed your outing.
July 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful estate & that amazing house in the background. You & Elsie look OK too!!
July 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thanks pat that's very kind of you to say , Elsie always looks amazing 📷
July 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam she did mags 🐾
July 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
July 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks suzanne , much appreciated
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great photo of you both… Elsie really is adorable…
July 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great photo of you & Elsie, with your weekend pad in the background 😜
July 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great outing for Elsie. Lovely estate
July 8th, 2025  
