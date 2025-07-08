Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth

This is me and my best friend, I often say my only friend, on our walk alongside the River Derwent on the Chatsworth Estate.



We went on an open top bus tour of the Peak District. The weather was sunny, but cool, with temperatures about 19c / 20c, so we decided it was OK to take Elsie.



She liked the open top bus, her ears flapped as she looked over the side of the bus at the beautiful scenery



Note I have a film camera in my right hand, a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G, that I bought in 1980

