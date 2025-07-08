Sign up
90 / 365
Phil and Elsie at Chatsworth
This is me and my best friend, I often say my only friend, on our walk alongside the River Derwent on the Chatsworth Estate.
We went on an open top bus tour of the Peak District. The weather was sunny, but cool, with temperatures about 19c / 20c, so we decided it was OK to take Elsie.
She liked the open top bus, her ears flapped as she looked over the side of the bus at the beautiful scenery
Note I have a film camera in my right hand, a vintage Minolta Hi Matic G, that I bought in 1980
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
dog
,
bus
,
river
,
countryside
,
whippet
,
peak district
,
derbyshire
,
derwent
,
chatsworth
Mags
Aww! I'm sure Elsie enjoyed your outing.
July 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
Beautiful estate & that amazing house in the background. You & Elsie look OK too!!
July 8th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@happypat
thanks pat that's very kind of you to say , Elsie always looks amazing 📷
July 8th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
she did mags 🐾
July 8th, 2025
Suzanne
Great shot!
July 8th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@ankers70
thanks suzanne , much appreciated
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
Great photo of you both… Elsie really is adorable…
July 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
Great photo of you & Elsie, with your weekend pad in the background 😜
July 8th, 2025
Zilli~
Great outing for Elsie. Lovely estate
July 8th, 2025
