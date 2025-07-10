Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Cariad in Red
This is the first photo I'm sharing from the photoshoot at Barrow Hill yesterday.
This is Cariad, the fashion model, standing next to a museum railway truck. the handrail is for some steps up to the truck which hosted an audio visual information exhibit inside.
Natural light inside the turntable building
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
red
,
eyes
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
diagonal
