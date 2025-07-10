Previous
Cariad in Red by phil_howcroft
Cariad in Red

This is the first photo I'm sharing from the photoshoot at Barrow Hill yesterday.

This is Cariad, the fashion model, standing next to a museum railway truck. the handrail is for some steps up to the truck which hosted an audio visual information exhibit inside.

Natural light inside the turntable building
10th July 2025

Phil Howcroft

