Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 481 : Conor by phil_howcroft
93 / 365

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 481 : Conor

This is a follow up photo of Conor (stranger 481).

Here he is on the 5K city run, running near the steps of the Contemporary Art Gallery.

Conor's story...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-07-14
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super action capture!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact