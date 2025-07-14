Sign up
Previous
93 / 365
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 481 : Conor
This is a follow up photo of Conor (stranger 481).
Here he is on the 5K city run, running near the steps of the Contemporary Art Gallery.
Conor's story...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-07-14
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3605
photos
123
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th July 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
runner
Mags
ace
Super action capture!
July 14th, 2025
