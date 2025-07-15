Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 482 : Emmanuel by phil_howcroft
94 / 365

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 482 : Emmanuel

This is an additional photo of Connor (stranger 481) and Emmanuel (stranger 482), photographed on Sunday while I was collaborating with The Movement running club
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Beverley
Fantastic capture…
July 15th, 2025  
Mags
I like the comradery you captured here!
July 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks mags they are good friends

@beverley365 thank you so much beverley
July 15th, 2025  
Brigette
Nice shot Phil - they look like great buddies
July 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A great shot of these two buddies !
July 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
They made sure everyone knew they were boxers!
July 15th, 2025  
Zilli~
Lovely to see the camaraderie
July 15th, 2025  
