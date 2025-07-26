Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
95 / 365
Hello Again Strangers
I was in Hockley walking towards the end place of the Notts Pride parade.
Two women came up to me and asked if they could "pet" my dog, Elsie our whippet (she came to Pride too).
"Yes of course you can.... Hey wait a minute I took your photos couple of years ago"
"Oh yes you did, I still have the photo" said Laura
This is Laura, stranger number 381 (July 2023) and Lizzie , stranger 181 (September 2019)
Lizzie has a whippet so that's why she was keen to pet Elsie.
We had a chat about whippets and then I asked if I could take their photos again.
Both ladies are tattoo artists. The links to their stranger stories are shown below, there's exactly 200 strangers between the photos of them
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2023-07-11
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2019-09-16
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3617
photos
125
followers
102
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Latest from all albums
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
95
3522
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th July 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smiles
,
tattoos
,
pride
,
nottingham
,
hockley
,
notts pride
Mags
ace
Another wonderful strangers portrait!
July 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
What a great encounter Phil! A beautiful portrait of these nice ladies.
July 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a stunning portrait duo. Beautiful smiles
July 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close