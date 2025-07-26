Hello Again Strangers

I was in Hockley walking towards the end place of the Notts Pride parade.Two women came up to me and asked if they could "pet" my dog, Elsie our whippet (she came to Pride too)."Yes of course you can.... Hey wait a minute I took your photos couple of years ago""Oh yes you did, I still have the photo" said LauraThis is Laura, stranger number 381 (July 2023) and Lizzie , stranger 181 (September 2019)Lizzie has a whippet so that's why she was keen to pet Elsie.We had a chat about whippets and then I asked if I could take their photos again.Both ladies are tattoo artists. The links to their stranger stories are shown below, there's exactly 200 strangers between the photos of them