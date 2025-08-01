Previous
I Shoot Film : Whippet on a bus by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : Whippet on a bus

I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.

Elsie on an Open Top Tour Bus , around the Peak District

Note the seats are plastic and therefore OK for a little whippet to stand / sit on
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun. I'll bet she likes the open top.
August 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
And she's wondering what you're doing! No, no doubt she knows exactly what you're doing. :)
August 1st, 2025  
Philippa R
She's obviously wondering where you are! Gorgeous.
August 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
She looks to be enjoying her ride.
August 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great photo! 😊
August 1st, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
So cute!
August 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Looking for Daddy, as she always does :)
August 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Such a cutie pie!
August 1st, 2025  
