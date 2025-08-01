Sign up
96 / 365
I Shoot Film : Whippet on a bus
I Shoot Film, Kodak Gold ISO 200 film on a Minolta Hi-Matic G.
Elsie on an Open Top Tour Bus , around the Peak District
Note the seats are plastic and therefore OK for a little whippet to stand / sit on
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
8
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
SP-3000
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun. I'll bet she likes the open top.
August 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
And she's wondering what you're doing! No, no doubt she knows exactly what you're doing. :)
August 1st, 2025
Philippa R
She's obviously wondering where you are! Gorgeous.
August 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
She looks to be enjoying her ride.
August 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Great photo! 😊
August 1st, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
So cute!
August 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Looking for Daddy, as she always does :)
August 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Such a cutie pie!
August 1st, 2025
