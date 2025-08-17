Previous
Carnival Smile by phil_howcroft
97 / 365

Carnival Smile

It was Nottingham Carnival today, it's a fabulous street event, with a great atmosphere.

It was sunny, then cloudy , then sunny again.

The costumes were awesome , everyone was happy to be photographed.

I love that the carnival embraces all communities, a beautiful diverse and inclusive event .
17th August 2025

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Shirley ace
A lovely candid and colours
August 17th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I love how you framed this lovely lady.
August 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks Corinne , it was a great event to photograph
August 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely candid , colourful and much warmth in her smile ! - Full of the joy of the carnival - fav
August 17th, 2025  
