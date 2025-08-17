Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
Carnival Smile
It was Nottingham Carnival today, it's a fabulous street event, with a great atmosphere.
It was sunny, then cloudy , then sunny again.
The costumes were awesome , everyone was happy to be photographed.
I love that the carnival embraces all communities, a beautiful diverse and inclusive event .
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3651
photos
126
followers
103
following
26% complete
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
3537
12
3538
13
3539
3540
97
3541
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
17th August 2025 12:57pm
Tags
beautiful
,
portraits
,
carnival
,
nottiongham carnival
Shirley
ace
A lovely candid and colours
August 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I love how you framed this lovely lady.
August 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
thanks Corinne , it was a great event to photograph
August 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely candid , colourful and much warmth in her smile ! - Full of the joy of the carnival - fav
August 17th, 2025
