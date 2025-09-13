Previous
On Top Of the City - View by phil_howcroft
On Top Of the City - View

The view from St. Mary's church tower in the lace market, Nottingham

Looking towards the city centre and the iconic council house dome

Might look good on black if you do an extra click
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully taken in an early Autumnal sky.
September 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous perspective
September 13th, 2025  
