98 / 365
On Top Of the City - View
The view from St. Mary's church tower in the lace market, Nottingham
Looking towards the city centre and the iconic council house dome
Might look good on black if you do an extra click
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3688
photos
126
followers
102
following
Tags
church
,
landscape
,
st. marys
,
heritage day
,
cityscapepd
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully taken in an early Autumnal sky.
September 13th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fabulous perspective
September 13th, 2025
