Previous
101 / 365
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 496 : Nathan
The headshot photo of Nathan appears in my extras as the main shot is of him defying gravity !!!
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
portrait
,
skateboarding
,
skateboard
,
100 strangers
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Very nice portrait
September 26th, 2025
