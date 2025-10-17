One of Willow's photos

Our Granddaughter, Willow, who's 4 , nearly 5, wanted to take some photos with my camera ....



I handed my top of the range Sony to her and told her to keep the strap on her neck.



I show her how to take a photo... "Press this button and look through the viewfinder" !!!



"Be Careful"



"This is one of her many successful photos !!!





