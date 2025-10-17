Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
One of Willow's photos
Our Granddaughter, Willow, who's 4 , nearly 5, wanted to take some photos with my camera ....
I handed my top of the range Sony to her and told her to keep the strap on her neck.
I show her how to take a photo... "Press this button and look through the viewfinder" !!!
"Be Careful"
"This is one of her many successful photos !!!
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
17th October 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot Willow, and a super smile Phil
October 17th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Go Willow!
October 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww well done Willow!
October 17th, 2025
