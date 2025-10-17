Previous
One of Willow's photos by phil_howcroft
One of Willow's photos

Our Granddaughter, Willow, who's 4 , nearly 5, wanted to take some photos with my camera ....

I handed my top of the range Sony to her and told her to keep the strap on her neck.

I show her how to take a photo... "Press this button and look through the viewfinder" !!!

"Be Careful"

"This is one of her many successful photos !!!


17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Judith Johnson
Super shot Willow, and a super smile Phil
October 17th, 2025  
Dianne
Go Willow!
October 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Aww well done Willow!
October 17th, 2025  
