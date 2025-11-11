Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 511 : Caroline
This is an extra photo of Caroline, stranger 511, showing all her retro outfit
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
3
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3745
photos
126
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
5th November 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
streetie
LManning (Laura)
ace
She certainly has her own style!
November 11th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ljmanning
thanks Laura , I agree
November 11th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
I can see why you were keen to have a full length portrait, Caroline's outfit is very cool and so well put together, she looks very stylish.
November 11th, 2025
