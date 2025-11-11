Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 511 : Caroline by phil_howcroft
This is an extra photo of Caroline, stranger 511, showing all her retro outfit
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
LManning (Laura)
She certainly has her own style!
November 11th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@ljmanning thanks Laura , I agree
November 11th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey
I can see why you were keen to have a full length portrait, Caroline's outfit is very cool and so well put together, she looks very stylish.
November 11th, 2025  
