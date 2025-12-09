Sign up
Previous
105 / 365
Tuesday Night in Mansfield
I went to Mansfield on Tuesday night to watch my team Bolton Wanderers play Mansfield Town
Mansfield is only 10 miles down the road from our home in Arnold, Nottingham , a 20 minutes drive.
It's like a home match for me, I usually do a 240+ mile round trip to Wanderers home matches.
These are the Bolton players, after the final whistle, acknowledging the big away following of Wanderers fans in the "away end".
We normally play in White shirts and navy shorts, so why we played in our "dark navy" shirts I don't know . White shirts wouldn't clash with the yellows shirts of Mansfield.
As for the match, we won 1-0, not a great game, but a clean sheet and 3 points was most welcome as we push for promotion.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 5
5
Album
Extras
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
9th December 2025 9:38pm
Privacy
Tags
football
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
,
mansfield town
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture…great win!
December 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Must be cold, huh?
December 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
zilli , it was remarkably mild for December , maybe 9C
@beverley365
thank you Beverley
December 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A win is a win Phil.
December 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
You must have had good seats! Great capture of these fine athletes.
December 10th, 2025
@beverley365 thank you Beverley