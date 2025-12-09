Tuesday Night in Mansfield

I went to Mansfield on Tuesday night to watch my team Bolton Wanderers play Mansfield Town



Mansfield is only 10 miles down the road from our home in Arnold, Nottingham , a 20 minutes drive.



It's like a home match for me, I usually do a 240+ mile round trip to Wanderers home matches.



These are the Bolton players, after the final whistle, acknowledging the big away following of Wanderers fans in the "away end".



We normally play in White shirts and navy shorts, so why we played in our "dark navy" shirts I don't know . White shirts wouldn't clash with the yellows shirts of Mansfield.



As for the match, we won 1-0, not a great game, but a clean sheet and 3 points was most welcome as we push for promotion.

