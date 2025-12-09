Previous
Tuesday Night in Mansfield by phil_howcroft
105 / 365

Tuesday Night in Mansfield

I went to Mansfield on Tuesday night to watch my team Bolton Wanderers play Mansfield Town

Mansfield is only 10 miles down the road from our home in Arnold, Nottingham , a 20 minutes drive.

It's like a home match for me, I usually do a 240+ mile round trip to Wanderers home matches.

These are the Bolton players, after the final whistle, acknowledging the big away following of Wanderers fans in the "away end".

We normally play in White shirts and navy shorts, so why we played in our "dark navy" shirts I don't know . White shirts wouldn't clash with the yellows shirts of Mansfield.

As for the match, we won 1-0, not a great game, but a clean sheet and 3 points was most welcome as we push for promotion.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely capture…great win!
December 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Must be cold, huh?
December 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli zilli , it was remarkably mild for December , maybe 9C

@beverley365 thank you Beverley
December 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A win is a win Phil.
December 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
You must have had good seats! Great capture of these fine athletes.
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact