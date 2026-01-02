Contre Jour Buses

It's been a really cold day today, max temp was 2C, but there was some fabulous low sunlight, creating some nice moments for photography.



Contre jour photos are often best in black and white, but I really like how the greens have been rendered in this photo....



Oh and what do they say about buses, you wait for ages ... and then two come along at once ....



Church Street, Arnold, the Trent Barton bus to Calverton and the Nottingham City Transport bus to the top of Arnold (the longest route in the city).



FYI : Probably too much info' , but Nottingham City Council held 100% equity of the bus company until 2000, when Transdev PLC the UK arm of the French multi national transport operator acquired an effective 18% stake in the company. People in Nottingham still consider it to be the bus of the people, old school 'corporation bus