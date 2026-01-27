Previous
Extra Photo of Set : 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 525 : Ste by phil_howcroft
107 / 365

Extra Photo of Set : 100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 525 : Ste

This is an extra photo of Ste, who I met at the weekend.

I shot from the table of his match day program stall, looking up

Ste's stranger story is in my main 365 feed...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-01-27
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact