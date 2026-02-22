Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Running
This is me running , I have done a narrative of my Sunday afternoon by the river in the main folder
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-02-22
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
4
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3839
photos
123
followers
103
following
29% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd February 2026 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
whippet
Carole Sandford
ace
Elsie the athlete!
February 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot
February 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Go Elsie, Go!
February 23rd, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Bravo, Elsie!
February 23rd, 2026
