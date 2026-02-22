Previous
Running by phil_howcroft
109 / 365

Running

This is me running , I have done a narrative of my Sunday afternoon by the river in the main folder

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-02-22
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Elsie the athlete!
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot
February 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Go Elsie, Go!
February 23rd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Bravo, Elsie!
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact