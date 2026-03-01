Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Heritage Museum : Michelin Tyre Services
A sign seen on the wall at the Nottingham Heritage Transport Museum in Hucknall, Nottingham, this afternoon.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
1st March 2026 3:01pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The Mr Michelin Man - I remember this in our local garage ! - 0I must be old !! 😉
March 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Neat sign! Great find and capture.
March 2nd, 2026
