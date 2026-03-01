Previous
Heritage Museum : Michelin Tyre Services by phil_howcroft
110 / 365

Heritage Museum : Michelin Tyre Services

A sign seen on the wall at the Nottingham Heritage Transport Museum in Hucknall, Nottingham, this afternoon.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Beryl Lloyd ace
The Mr Michelin Man - I remember this in our local garage ! - 0I must be old !! 😉
March 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Neat sign! Great find and capture.
March 2nd, 2026  
