Previous
Make Up Artist : Job Complete by phil_howcroft
113 / 365

Make Up Artist : Job Complete

Willow and Alfie's make up job on me ...

Didn't they do well

Mascara and blusher, note the blusher on my jumper , to colour coordinate the face make up

Willow and Alfie at work, I'm sure you will agree they are awesome make up artists ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-04-16
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Whoops we do.. Willow has a future as a makeup artist..
April 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@julzmaioro she dow for sure Julia 🤣😂
April 16th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
🤣😅 precious!!
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
🤣🤣 Hope you didn't go out and frighten the neighbours !! 🤣🤣
April 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact