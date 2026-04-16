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113 / 365
Make Up Artist : Job Complete
Willow and Alfie's make up job on me ...
Didn't they do well
Mascara and blusher, note the blusher on my jumper , to colour coordinate the face make up
Willow and Alfie at work, I'm sure you will agree they are awesome make up artists ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-04-16
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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grandchildren
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make up
,
mua
julia
ace
Whoops we do.. Willow has a future as a makeup artist..
April 16th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@julzmaioro
she dow for sure Julia 🤣😂
April 16th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
🤣😅 precious!!
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
🤣🤣 Hope you didn't go out and frighten the neighbours !! 🤣🤣
April 16th, 2026
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