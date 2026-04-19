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VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026 by phil_howcroft
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VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026

It was Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026 today.

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-04-19

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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