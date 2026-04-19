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VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026
It was Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026 today.
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-04-19
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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19th April 2026 12:34pm
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