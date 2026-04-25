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Alfie on the Zip Wire
This is Alfie on a zip wire , he's wearing his bike helmet as he's just been on his bike
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th April 2026 3:29pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Ha! quite safe if he falls off !!
April 25th, 2026
Zilli~
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Fun times :)
April 25th, 2026
Mags
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Oh what fun!
April 25th, 2026
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