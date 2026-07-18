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When I was little by phil_howcroft
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When I was little

Here's a photo from my first few days in my forever home. This is to accompany my birthday photo in the main album

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-07-18
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Judith Johnson ace
Very nice place to feel at home, on that cosy blanket
July 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So sweet!
July 18th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Oh my gosh, sooo cute
July 18th, 2026  
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