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121 / 365
When I was little
Here's a photo from my first few days in my forever home. This is to accompany my birthday photo in the main album
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-07-18
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Judith Johnson
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Very nice place to feel at home, on that cosy blanket
July 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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So sweet!
July 18th, 2026
Lesley
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Oh my gosh, sooo cute
July 18th, 2026
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