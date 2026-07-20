Decisive Moment In Colour

This is the colour version of yesterday "Decisive Moment" photo.



Jane said to me "why have you posted it in black and white?"



I said it was in homage to an iconic photo in photography history, it was a man jumping over a puddle behind a Paris railway station.



"Yes but this isn't a puddle and the black and white doesn't show Willow's pretty dress and the light on green colours"



"Yes but ...."



So anyway, here is the photo in colour. Jane's right, I think !!!