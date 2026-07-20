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Decisive Moment In Colour by phil_howcroft
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Decisive Moment In Colour

This is the colour version of yesterday "Decisive Moment" photo.

Jane said to me "why have you posted it in black and white?"

I said it was in homage to an iconic photo in photography history, it was a man jumping over a puddle behind a Paris railway station.

"Yes but this isn't a puddle and the black and white doesn't show Willow's pretty dress and the light on green colours"

"Yes but ...."

So anyway, here is the photo in colour. Jane's right, I think !!!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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