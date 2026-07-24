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Elsie on the Open Top Bus
This is Elsie on the Open top double decker bus (see yesterday's post)
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
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23rd July 2026 1:01pm
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Carole Sandford
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Quite the tourist!
July 24th, 2026
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