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Elsie on the Open Top Bus by phil_howcroft
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Elsie on the Open Top Bus

This is Elsie on the Open top double decker bus (see yesterday's post)
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Carole Sandford ace
Quite the tourist!
July 24th, 2026  
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