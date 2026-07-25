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Jake
This is Jake, he was one of my strangers back in 2018 at Notts Pride
It was Notts Pride today and I tapped him on the shoulder as he walked past me and he posed for some photos.
I've added a filter in post processing to give it a retro film vibrant colour look
Jake in 2018
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2018-07-28
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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25th July 2026 12:16pm
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LManning (Laura)
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Terrific shot, and I love his makeup!
July 25th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@ljmanning
thanks Laura
July 25th, 2026
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