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Jake by phil_howcroft
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Jake

This is Jake, he was one of my strangers back in 2018 at Notts Pride

It was Notts Pride today and I tapped him on the shoulder as he walked past me and he posed for some photos.

I've added a filter in post processing to give it a retro film vibrant colour look

Jake in 2018

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2018-07-28
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific shot, and I love his makeup!
July 25th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning thanks Laura
July 25th, 2026  
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