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Carnival , Star of the show
This was probably the best carnival costume I saw today at the Leicester Carnival.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
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1st August 2026 2:24pm
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street
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dance
,
carnival
,
streetie
,
leicester carnival
Brigette
ace
The participants all look so joyful
August 1st, 2026
Philippa R
Wow, that's spectacular!
August 1st, 2026
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