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Previous
126 / 365
Alfie
A candid portrait photo of Aflie this morning.
Willow...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-08-05
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
5th August 2026 10:59am
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grandson
Beryl Lloyd
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Super shot - "yes I have cleaned my teeth "!!
August 5th, 2026
Dorothy
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He looks like he could get up to some mischief 😉
August 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Another lovely shot! He looks so grown up…
August 5th, 2026
Mags
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So handsome!
August 6th, 2026
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