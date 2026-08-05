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Alfie by phil_howcroft
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Alfie

A candid portrait photo of Aflie this morning.

Willow...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-08-05
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - "yes I have cleaned my teeth "!!
August 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
He looks like he could get up to some mischief 😉
August 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Another lovely shot! He looks so grown up…
August 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
So handsome!
August 6th, 2026  
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