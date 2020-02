Peak District Walk : Monsal Head Viaduct

Another photo from our walk on Saturday in the Derbyshire Peak District.



We started in Ashford in the Water, climbed up to Monsal Head, dropped down into the valley and followed the River Wye into Deep Dale before heading back to Ashford in the Water. It was only 8 miles , but had some big climbs and descents and was very muddy under foot.



This is the magnificent Headstone viaduct