Urban Walk - Nottingham Beeston Canal by phil_howcroft
Photo 2140

Urban Walk - Nottingham Beeston Canal

We went on an urban walk this morning (Saturday)

Jane, Ruby and myself followed the Beeston to Nottingham Canal into the city and out to the River Trent.

This is a canal basin near the railway station, magistrates court and the Bridewell Police Station

That's Jane and Ruby waling on the path
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
FBailey ace
It's so interesting to see places like this Phil because there's nothing like this at all around here - good to see Ruby again:)
February 23rd, 2020  
