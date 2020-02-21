Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2140
Urban Walk - Nottingham Beeston Canal
We went on an urban walk this morning (Saturday)
Jane, Ruby and myself followed the Beeston to Nottingham Canal into the city and out to the River Trent.
This is a canal basin near the railway station, magistrates court and the Bridewell Police Station
That's Jane and Ruby waling on the path
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
1
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
FBailey
ace
It's so interesting to see places like this Phil because there's nothing like this at all around here - good to see Ruby again:)
February 23rd, 2020
