Previous
Next
Urban Walk - Phil and Ruby at the Wilford Suspension Bridge by phil_howcroft
Photo 2141

Urban Walk - Phil and Ruby at the Wilford Suspension Bridge

We went on an urban walk this morning

Jane, Ruby and myself followed the Beeston to Nottingham Canal into the city and out to the River Trent.

This is Ruby and I on the Wilford suspension footbridge, which spans the River Trent

22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Very nice composition Phil
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise