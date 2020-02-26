Ruby (Vintage Helios 44M-4 58mm f2 lens)

This is my best friend Ruby, my only friend some might say (I always say that when i post a Ruby picture)



Shot with a wide open aperture (maybe somewhere between f2 and f2.8) with a beautiful Helios 44M-4 lens, from 1984. Just one light source i.e. natural light streaming through our front window from the left hand side of the frame.



There's an almost 3D pop to the photo, the lens creates lovely bokeh.



It's such a shallow depth of field, but the important bits , her eyes, are pin sharp.



I can get her to raise her ears to order. "Would you like your Tea, before your Mummy comes home" . Two key words, Tea and Mummy. Works a treat, although she did jump off the sofa a few seconds later !



Edited in Darktable and GIMP. This is actually a colour photo, Ruby is a black and white whippet (with some grey now too) and is sat on a grey sofa.

