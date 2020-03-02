Another Brick In The Wall (Helios 44M-4 vintage lens)

Me up against the wall, shot with a vintage Helios 44M-4 2/58 lens



My wife shot the photo (under my guidance), I think she just about got the focus right on my eyes.



From a composition point of view, I think I am a little too close to the wall.



That's the wall of our house, kitchen door to my left , dining room window to my right.



Trying to look cool in my Primarni Hoodie.



I think I've posted better portraits of myself, but it was time to add another to my photostream.



Edited in darktable and gimp. Oh and i added a subtle vignette to draw your eye towards me



