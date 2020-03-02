Sign up
Photo 2147
Another Brick In The Wall (Helios 44M-4 vintage lens)
Me up against the wall, shot with a vintage Helios 44M-4 2/58 lens
My wife shot the photo (under my guidance), I think she just about got the focus right on my eyes.
From a composition point of view, I think I am a little too close to the wall.
That's the wall of our house, kitchen door to my left , dining room window to my right.
Trying to look cool in my Primarni Hoodie.
I think I've posted better portraits of myself, but it was time to add another to my photostream.
Edited in darktable and gimp. Oh and i added a subtle vignette to draw your eye towards me
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
portrait
,
self portrait
,
mono
,
selfie
,
catchlights
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44m-4
Allison Williams
ace
Well done! Always prefer a portrait in B& W to add gravitas. Please explain what you mean about the subtle vignette.
March 3rd, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
thanks allison , i darkened the corners when editing the photo to replicate vignetting that sometimes occurs naturally in a lens, it draws the viewers eyes into the centre
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vignetting
March 3rd, 2020
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vignetting