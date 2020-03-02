Previous
Another Brick In The Wall (Helios 44M-4 vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Another Brick In The Wall (Helios 44M-4 vintage lens)

Me up against the wall, shot with a vintage Helios 44M-4 2/58 lens

My wife shot the photo (under my guidance), I think she just about got the focus right on my eyes.

From a composition point of view, I think I am a little too close to the wall.

That's the wall of our house, kitchen door to my left , dining room window to my right.

Trying to look cool in my Primarni Hoodie.

I think I've posted better portraits of myself, but it was time to add another to my photostream.

Edited in darktable and gimp. Oh and i added a subtle vignette to draw your eye towards me

2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
588% complete

Allison Williams ace
Well done! Always prefer a portrait in B& W to add gravitas. Please explain what you mean about the subtle vignette.
March 3rd, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks allison , i darkened the corners when editing the photo to replicate vignetting that sometimes occurs naturally in a lens, it draws the viewers eyes into the centre
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vignetting



March 3rd, 2020  
