Previous
Next
Sir Paul , Richard and a passer bye by phil_howcroft
Photo 2148

Sir Paul , Richard and a passer bye

I drove to Beeston today to look around the charity shops for vintage cameras and lenses.

I took my camera with me as I thought I might find a stranger.

I didn't find a stranger, but I did take a picture of some street art / murals on Station Road.

The two portraits here both Nottingham people, on the left of the frame Sir Paul Smith, a fashion designer and on the right of the frame, the late Richard Beckinsale an actor known for his roles in Rising Damp, Porridge, The Lovers and Going Straight.

I don't know who the passer by is , but I wanted to include someone to show the scale of these fabulous murals.

I couldn't get far enough back with my 50mm lens to get a straight on shot, so I had to shoot from an angle. I think the angled shot adds a bit more dynamics to the shot.

I have one more mural shot to share , the late Mowtown singer Edwin Starr

5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise