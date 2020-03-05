Sir Paul , Richard and a passer bye

I drove to Beeston today to look around the charity shops for vintage cameras and lenses.



I took my camera with me as I thought I might find a stranger.



I didn't find a stranger, but I did take a picture of some street art / murals on Station Road.



The two portraits here both Nottingham people, on the left of the frame Sir Paul Smith, a fashion designer and on the right of the frame, the late Richard Beckinsale an actor known for his roles in Rising Damp, Porridge, The Lovers and Going Straight.



I don't know who the passer by is , but I wanted to include someone to show the scale of these fabulous murals.



I couldn't get far enough back with my 50mm lens to get a straight on shot, so I had to shoot from an angle. I think the angled shot adds a bit more dynamics to the shot.



I have one more mural shot to share , the late Mowtown singer Edwin Starr



