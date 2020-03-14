A38 Plant Room 1 (vintage Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5)

Something different from me.



I went to Nottingham University Jubilee Campus on last week, trying to look for something that was out of my comfort zone for photography



This is Building A38 Plant Room 1.



I was trying to show different textures, tones, colours and shapes in one photo.



Don't know if it works or not, but i quite like it !



Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5 lens on a Sony A6000

