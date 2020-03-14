Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2153
A38 Plant Room 1 (vintage Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5)
Something different from me.
I went to Nottingham University Jubilee Campus on last week, trying to look for something that was out of my comfort zone for photography
This is Building A38 Plant Room 1.
I was trying to show different textures, tones, colours and shapes in one photo.
Don't know if it works or not, but i quite like it !
Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5 lens on a Sony A6000
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2153
photos
86
followers
75
following
589% complete
View this month »
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close