Previous
Next
A38 Plant Room 1 (vintage Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2153

A38 Plant Room 1 (vintage Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5)

Something different from me.

I went to Nottingham University Jubilee Campus on last week, trying to look for something that was out of my comfort zone for photography

This is Building A38 Plant Room 1.

I was trying to show different textures, tones, colours and shapes in one photo.

Don't know if it works or not, but i quite like it !

Pentax M SMC 28mm f3.5 lens on a Sony A6000
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise