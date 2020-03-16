Ruby posing on the Basket Ball Court (Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens)

This is Ruby Ruby posing on a Basket Ball / Five a Side Court in Arnold



I shot this using a Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens. I got the lens from a charity shop in Lincoln back in January , when I went to watch Bolton play Lincoln City



At f2.8 the lens has rendered a beautiful photo of my favourite elegant lady. I think the lens is a keeper for sure !



I've cloned a pillar / post out on the back fence . Not very well I may add !



