Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2155
Ruby posing on the Basket Ball Court (Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens)
This is Ruby Ruby posing on a Basket Ball / Five a Side Court in Arnold
I shot this using a Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens. I got the lens from a charity shop in Lincoln back in January , when I went to watch Bolton play Lincoln City
At f2.8 the lens has rendered a beautiful photo of my favourite elegant lady. I think the lens is a keeper for sure !
I've cloned a pillar / post out on the back fence . Not very well I may add !
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2155
photos
86
followers
75
following
590% complete
View this month »
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th March 2020 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mono
,
whippet
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close