Ruby posing on the Basket Ball Court (Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2155

Ruby posing on the Basket Ball Court (Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens)

This is Ruby Ruby posing on a Basket Ball / Five a Side Court in Arnold

I shot this using a Konica AR Hexanon 40mm f1.8 vintage lens. I got the lens from a charity shop in Lincoln back in January , when I went to watch Bolton play Lincoln City

At f2.8 the lens has rendered a beautiful photo of my favourite elegant lady. I think the lens is a keeper for sure !

I've cloned a pillar / post out on the back fence . Not very well I may add !

16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

