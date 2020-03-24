#StayAtHome Day 1 : Meet The Helios's

I've been staying at home for quite a few days now, but this is Day 1 of the official government policy of Stay At Home.



I cut my grass, trimmed my edges, aerated the grass with my garden fork (550 thrusts with a four prong garden fork is 2200 holes !), transplanted my tomato seedlings into bigger pots, sowed some sunflower seeds, exercised Ruby and took this photo of my Helios family !



These are my vintage Helios 44M lenses, they are all the same focal length i.e 58mm f2, but all made in different years and all render slightly different images. They are all Russian and the design is based on the classic Carl Zeiss Biotar 58mm f2 lens. The 44M-4 is renowned to be the sharpest, The 44M-2 is meant to create the best bokeh (it swirls under the right circumstances). You might think there's a lot of value in the lenses, well the most I've paid £20-00, £10-00 , £5-00, one came bundled in a bag of lenses for £20-00 and one was free, rescued from my camera clubs cupboard when we had a clearout !



The logo on the inside of the lens indicates it was built at the KMZ factory - Krasnogorskiy Mechanicheskiy Zavod. The factory, situated in the town of Krasnogorsk, It built both military and commercial optics and was a massive factory. At it's height the factory probably employed 30,000 workers from a town of 100,000 inhabitants. The first two digits of the serial numbers indicate the year of manufacture and these range from 1976 to 1990.



If you look in my photostream you will see several photos with these lenses .... flowers with beautiful bokeh, portraits, whippets !



They are fine lenses producing photos of top quality when attached to my Sony A6000 via an M42 mount to Sony E Mount adapter



I think you can call me a bit of a geek. I might introduce you to the Industar family on another day.



This shot was created with a Samyang 12mm manual focus lens on my Sony A6000

