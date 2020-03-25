Previous
#StayAtHome Day 2 : Refractions and Reflections by phil_howcroft
Photo 2159

#StayAtHome Day 2 : Refractions and Reflections

Day 2 of the governments #StayAtHome policy

I spent most of the day in the garden, trimming my bushes. We have a Rosemary Bush at the top of the garden that has gone really woody and got far too big.It needed some serious chopping back. I then tackled some Hebes that are in a border between our grass and the rockery. I gave them a serious trim, to allow planting of summer bedding plants. The trim was quite artistic as I retained the shape of the plant. It was probably a bit like cutting one's hair, which if we continue the lockdown beyond the three planned weeks and hairdresseres remain closed , then I will be cutting my own !!!

Anyway todays picture, a selection of wine glasses on our kitchen worktop demonstrating reflection , refraction and maybe, total internal reflection. This is a colour photo. The specks on the worktop are sparkles as it shimmers when you switch the lights on :)

Sony A6000, Samyang 12mm f2 manual focus lens (hence the converging verticals on the glasses)

25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Photo Details

