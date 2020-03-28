#StayAtHome Day 4 and 5 : Painting (vintage Helios 58mm/2 44M-4 lens)

Day 4 and 5 of the governments #StayAtHome policy



The garage door needed a fresh coat of white paint



Day 3 I cleaned the paintwork.

Day 4 I pained the metal door.

Day 5 I painted the wooden frame



I used a "middle lidl" pot of metal paint for the door. The same pot I'd used to paint the door maybe 5 years ago (the paint said best before May 2018). I thought being German and of top quality it would be OK to use and so it was :) It was silky and smooth in the pot but when applied it was was quite sticky and the trick was not to go over previously painted bits !



The Wilko paint, for the wooden frame, was a brand new tin that I'd bought in the sale a few years ago. As with all things Wilko it was top quality.



The garage door and frame shine brilliant white now



The wrought Iron side gate is my next paint job !



Shot with my vintage Helios 58/3 44M-4 prime lens on my Sony A6000. I certainly has a bit of a 3D pop to it.



I am desperate to get back on the streets for my street photography, but that's not going to happen for some time

