Granny Smith Apple Tree Bud (Vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2166

Granny Smith Apple Tree Bud (Vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens)

This is a bud on our Granny Smith Apple Tree

We paid £1-00 for the tree a couple of years ago. It was sad and on it's own in the "bargain corner" by the tills at Homebase. It produced a fine crop of Apples last year.


13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Phil Howcroft

