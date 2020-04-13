Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2166
Granny Smith Apple Tree Bud (Vintage Sirius 28mm f2.8 macro lens)
This is a bud on our Granny Smith Apple Tree
We paid £1-00 for the tree a couple of years ago. It was sad and on it's own in the "bargain corner" by the tills at Homebase. It produced a fine crop of Apples last year.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th April 2020 3:03pm
Tags
tree
,
apple
,
macro
,
bud
,
granny smith
