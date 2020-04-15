Whose been sitting in my chair

Here's a picture of me on my Human Mum's sunlounger. It's a tough life at our house !
My Mum and Da ate al fresco on Wednesday on the decking. I managed to blag a few morsels by standing at the table and looking at them with my big eyes (always works). Anyway as they finished eating I saw my Mums sunlounger was empty so I climbed onto it ! It was surprisingly comfy for a sunlounger, especially more in the warm evening sun !
My Mum sat on my Dad's lounger and he sat on the decking steps ! I thought he might move me off, but he is a soft touch when it comes to all things concerning me !
I did hear him say he would get his camera and take my picture , I kept my eyes closed, pretending to be asleep, ignoring his requests for me to sit up !