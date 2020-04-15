Previous
Whose been sitting in my chair by phil_howcroft
Photo 2167

Whose been sitting in my chair

Ruby has her own instagram account. A new little venture during lockdown , an alternate to my street photography ..

You can find her on Insta as @ruby_the_wanderer

Here are her word describing this photo ...

Here's a picture of me on my Human Mum's sunlounger. It's a tough life at our house !

My Mum and Da ate al fresco on Wednesday on the decking. I managed to blag a few morsels by standing at the table and looking at them with my big eyes (always works). Anyway as they finished eating I saw my Mums sunlounger was empty so I climbed onto it ! It was surprisingly comfy for a sunlounger, especially more in the warm evening sun !
My Mum sat on my Dad's lounger and he sat on the decking steps ! I thought he might move me off, but he is a soft touch when it comes to all things concerning me !
I did hear him say he would get his camera and take my picture , I kept my eyes closed, pretending to be asleep, ignoring his requests for me to sit up !

15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
FBailey ace
Oh it's a tough life under lockdown Rubes!
April 16th, 2020  
Lee ace
Very amusing. Probably truer than you think. One to ruby.
April 16th, 2020  
