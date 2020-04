Allium Swirly Bokeh (Helios 44m-2 Vintage lens)

Remember the allium picture i took a couple of days ago.



Well here is the same Allium shot from above , with a wide open aperture on a Helios 44m-2 vintage lens. A wide open f2 aperture on the 58mm classic lens from Russian (KMZ factory build) has given the allium a 3D pop feel and the bokeh is starting to swirl.



The lens can produce swirly bokeh given the right conditions



Nice isn't it ?