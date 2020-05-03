Peony Bud and Bug (vintage fujinon 55mm f1.8 lens)

This is one of the Peony buds in our garden before it blooms.



Shot using a vintage Fujinon 55mm F1.8 vintage lens at f5.6



It's pin sharp and the bud almost has a 3D look.



The lens has even caught a tiny little bug on the petals !



Cracking lens, I hope you like the Peony. I have a Peony in flower to share with you, but that will be a later post !

