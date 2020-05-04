Lockdown Haircut Sir (vintage fujinon 55mm f1.8 lens)

Ruby's words



My Human Dad has been stressing about his haircut, he's not had it cut for seven weeks.



I thought it looked OK but my Human Mum said it was too bushy so it had to be trimmed



She took her kitchen scissors and between them they managed to chop quite a bit off !



My Human Mum thinks she did it quite short, but my Human Dad thinks she did a good job.



Mind you. i don't think his hairdresser Gary need worry about losing his custom, it does lack that professional finish !



My Human Mum was taking a photo of his hair at the side of the house. My Dad says it is a good location for portraits as the light is good. Anyway I heard them talking and so I went racing up the side of the house to see what was happening. My Dad scooped me up so I could be in the photo and add a bit of female beauty and charm to the photo and maybe distract the eye from his haircut !



Good photo isn't it, i think I look very elegant and pretty and my Dad looks happy to hold me in his arms for all my doggy friends on insta to see me !



I recognised the lens as a vintage Fujinon 55m f1.8 . How many whippets know about vintage lenses. I think I know just about everything about them and Bolton Wanderers ! Not that useful for a whippet !



