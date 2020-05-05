Previous
My Peony (vintage fujinon 55mm f1.8 lens) by phil_howcroft
My Peony (vintage fujinon 55mm f1.8 lens)

To the tune of "My Sharona"

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!
M-m-m-my Peony
M-m-m-my Peony

Beaitoiful isn't it ?
A follow up to my previous shot of my Peony, sharing space with an Acer Bush
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Phil Howcroft

