A Glass of Rosé (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm lens) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2184

A Glass of Rosé (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm lens)

I said to my wife "Don't say I never give you anything . Do you want a glass of Rosé ?"

The rose was from a bush in our garden. This flower was drooping a little and needed to be cut. So here it is. It smells rather nice.

Shot at f2.8 (I think it was) with a vintage Helios 44-2 2/58 lens.

It is rather a lovely vintage lens.
a glass of rose
un verre de rose
un vaso de rosa
ein Glas Rose
un bicchiere di rosa
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
598% complete

marlboromaam ace
Love that shot, Phil! Nice reflections in the glass, too!
May 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a creative and beautiful image Such clear focus of the glass and rose and lovely dof , and bokeh !fav
May 13th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks maggie , the lens is from the 1970s not bad eh ?

May 13th, 2020  
Corinne ace
a pretty attention ! ;)
May 13th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@phil_howcroft No, not bad but, great is what I'd say!
May 13th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@beryl thanks beryl , i didn't plan the photo it was a spur of the moment shot :)

@cocobella glad you like this Corinne , merci :)
May 13th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely. A fav.
May 13th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 thanks allison , i am really pleased how this turned out :)
May 13th, 2020  
