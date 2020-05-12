A Glass of Rosé (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm lens)

I said to my wife "Don't say I never give you anything . Do you want a glass of Rosé ?"



The rose was from a bush in our garden. This flower was drooping a little and needed to be cut. So here it is. It smells rather nice.



Shot at f2.8 (I think it was) with a vintage Helios 44-2 2/58 lens.



It is rather a lovely vintage lens.

a glass of rose

un verre de rose

un vaso de rosa

ein Glas Rose

un bicchiere di rosa

