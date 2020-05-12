Sign up
Photo 2184
A Glass of Rosé (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm lens)
I said to my wife "Don't say I never give you anything . Do you want a glass of Rosé ?"
The rose was from a bush in our garden. This flower was drooping a little and needed to be cut. So here it is. It smells rather nice.
Shot at f2.8 (I think it was) with a vintage Helios 44-2 2/58 lens.
It is rather a lovely vintage lens.
a glass of rose
un verre de rose
un vaso de rosa
ein Glas Rose
un bicchiere di rosa
12th May 2020
12th May 20
8
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Tags
water
,
flower
,
rose
,
vintage lens
,
helios 44-2
,
hekios
marlboromaam
ace
Love that shot, Phil! Nice reflections in the glass, too!
May 13th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a creative and beautiful image Such clear focus of the glass and rose and lovely dof , and bokeh !fav
May 13th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
thanks maggie , the lens is from the 1970s not bad eh ?
May 13th, 2020
Corinne
ace
a pretty attention ! ;)
May 13th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@phil_howcroft
No, not bad but, great is what I'd say!
May 13th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@beryl
thanks beryl , i didn't plan the photo it was a spur of the moment shot :)
@cocobella
glad you like this Corinne , merci :)
May 13th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely. A fav.
May 13th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
@allie912
thanks allison , i am really pleased how this turned out :)
May 13th, 2020
@cocobella glad you like this Corinne , merci :)