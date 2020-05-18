Social Distancing at The Burger Van (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)

My first street photograph during lockdown.



We were on an urban street walk with our dog and saw this group of people having a chat by the side of a burger van



I shouted to them asking if it was OK to photograph them. The lady in the mask said "yes" and struck up a pose, whereas the mobility scooter drivers just smiled and looked forward !



Shot with a vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens on my Sony A6000.



I like the mono tones the lens has rendered, I hope you do too.

