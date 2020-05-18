Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2188
Social Distancing at The Burger Van (Vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens)
My first street photograph during lockdown.
We were on an urban street walk with our dog and saw this group of people having a chat by the side of a burger van
I shouted to them asking if it was OK to photograph them. The lady in the mask said "yes" and struck up a pose, whereas the mobility scooter drivers just smiled and looked forward !
Shot with a vintage Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens on my Sony A6000.
I like the mono tones the lens has rendered, I hope you do too.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2188
photos
87
followers
77
following
599% complete
View this month »
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th May 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
vintage
,
lens
,
street photography
,
mono
,
streetie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close